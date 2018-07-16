CLOSE
Drag That Cheeto, Senator! John McCain Destroys Trump’s Meeting With Putin

Sen. McCain strikes again.

Today Trump met with Putin in Finland. In a press conference, 45 appeared joyful to be with Putin, complimenting him and Russia, completely ignoring how the country interfered in U.S. elections. As we all know, Trump cares more about himself than America, so he probably sold the country to Russia for a few dozen prostitutes.

There was one Republican who was not here for Trump’s shenanigans with Putin — Arizona Senator John McCain.

According to the Associated Press, McCain called the meeting “one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory” and “a tragic mistake.” He also said Trump proved to be “unwilling to stand up to Putin.” McCain slammed Trump for “speaking from the same script” as Putin and that 45 made a “conscious choice to defend a tyrant.”

Lastly, McCain said the damage from by Trump’s “naiveté, egotism, false equivalence, and sympathy for autocrats is difficult to calculate.”

Nothing but truth from John McCain, 81, who is fighting brain cancer. That said, while McCain’s biting words hit home, for the most part he always sides with Trump. For example, Trump’s inexcusable Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch, the nomination of Kirstjen Nielsen to be secretary of Homeland Security, nominating the inexperienced Ben Carson as the sectary of Housing and Urban Development and much more. Therefore, it would be better if McCain’s voting record matched his words. Then again, not much can be expected from a man who receives more money from the NRA than any other senator.

Drag That Cheeto, Senator! John McCain Destroys Trump's Meeting With Putin

