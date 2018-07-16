CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

(Yawn): Dennis Rodman Wants To Do A Song With Kanye West About World Peace

Nap time.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Samsung Galaxy Presents JAY Z and Kanye West At SXSW

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

So retired NBA player Dennis Rodman wants to hop on a track with Kanye West.

The subject matter?

World peace.

 

The proposition came after Kanye praised Rodman last week as someone who inspires him. He described Rodman as someone who’s “always breaking barriers with independent thought.”

 

Now, Rodman has responded to Kanye with a video, saying, “Hey man, I thought about something. Let’s me and you do a track together, man — about world peace, about leaders of love, baby. Leaders of love. You’re one. I’m one. Let’s get together, baby, and do this right.”

In case you didn’t know, Kanye west has proclaimed in the past that he’s all about love and independent thought, no matter how much of his conscious politics fall to the waste side.

So yea, it seems like him and Dennis would be a match made in heaven.

Are you here for the Kanye and Rodman “world peace” banger? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook!

(Yawn): Dennis Rodman Wants To Do A Song With Kanye West About World Peace was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

16 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading (Yawn): Dennis Rodman Wants To Do A Song With Kanye West About World Peace

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Janet Jackson Signs Copies Of 'TRUE YOU: A Guide To Finding And Loving Yourself' - March 19, 2011
Behind The Scenes Look At Janet’s Essence Photo…
 10 mins ago
07.17.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jackie Christie’s Play Brings The…
 10 hours ago
07.17.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Reunion Recap: Spice Keeps It Real About…
 10 hours ago
07.17.18
15 items
15 Celebrity Besties Who Are #BestfriendGoals
 14 hours ago
07.16.18
7 items
6 Life Quotes By Ida B. Wells
 16 hours ago
07.16.18
Kulture Konspiracies: 11 Questions The Culture STILL Needs…
 16 hours ago
07.17.18
Gotdamn Girl! Fans React To Garcelle Beauvais’ Super…
 16 hours ago
07.17.18
14 items
14 Shirtless Pictures Of Jason Momoa That’ll Prepare…
 17 hours ago
07.16.18
(Yawn): Dennis Rodman Wants To Do A Song…
 17 hours ago
07.17.18
15 Songs That Started Dance Crazes, And Where…
 18 hours ago
07.17.18
17 photos
Luka Sabbat, Issa Rae & 15 Other Actors…
 18 hours ago
07.16.18
Why Was Kanye West’s ‘The College Dropout’ Taken…
 20 hours ago
07.17.18
Watch: You Haven’t Seen Twerking Until You’ve Seen…
 21 hours ago
07.17.18
Financial Aids: The Talkitects Get An Intro Class…
 21 hours ago
07.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close