Guy Torry is in the studio, and he says that he had a great show this weekend! Tom, Sybil and the TJMS comedians had lunch this past weekend and it was a great time. Guy’s next show is in the Dominican Republic on Friday.

Top Of The Morning: Guy’s In Town was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

