Real Tears: Will Smith Reflects On Iconic Fatherhood Scene With James Avery (R.I.P.)

Prepare to shed a thug tear after hearing Will Smith’s memories of recording the iconic “How come he don’t want me” scene on The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.

Rest In Peace to James Avery and salute to RapRadar for this very rare content.

Will Smith on the

“How come he don’t want me?” moment with Uncle Phil (James Avery) is fantastic. @TIDAL pic.twitter.com/4FCf5N3Yup — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) July 15, 2018

Hit the jump to revisit the classic moment.

