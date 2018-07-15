In honor of Missy Elliott’s breakout album, Supa Dupa Fly, which featured smash hits “The Rain,” “Sock It 2 Me,” and appearances from Lil’ Kim, Aaliyah, 702 and Da Brat.

If you can stand the reign, click through to revisit Queen Missy’s illest visuals over the years.

Supa Dupa GG: Missy Elliott Released Her Classic Debut 21 Years Ago was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: