#DrizzyFree: Drake Becomes First Artist To Leave Cash Money Deal On Top

Many are broke and bitter by the time they resolve their janky deals.

Drake

Source: Judy Eddy – WENN / WENN

Drake announced that he is out of his Cash Money/Young Money deal on Scorpion, and new reports say he already has a new project ready for his next label.

No one is sure if he will go major or independent, but one source has said he likely won’t leave the Universal Music Group umbrella that currently covers Cash Money and Young Money, even if he creates his own situation.

XXL reports:

The stakes for Drizzy’s next deal are high. Scorpion shattered multiple streaming records on its way to debuting this month atop the charts, which were also dominated during the album’s release week by dozens of Drake singles, some that dropped years ago. He is perhaps the industry’s most bankable star in the streaming era.

Hit the jump for a reminder of the many artists who didn’t get out of their Cash Money contracts as smoothly as Aubrey did.

