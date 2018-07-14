So this why they always have to kill us off first in horror movies?

This is a full length Black horror film, enjoy. pic.twitter.com/6mRgXDn3lp — Snapchat: WavyNiko (@NikoWavyWavy) July 14, 2018

Either melanin is ghost repellent, or we just have too much sense to by-pass all the warning signs in a horror story’s plot.

This Is How Every Black Horror Movie Would Go was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

