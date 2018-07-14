CLOSE
This Is How Every Black Horror Movie Would Go

If a movie studio ever made one...

An American Werewolf in London Universal Orlando Halloween Horror nights

Source: Universal Orlando

So this why they always have to kill us off first in horror movies?

Either melanin is ghost repellent, or we just have too much sense to by-pass all the warning signs in a horror story’s plot.

