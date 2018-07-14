0 reads Leave a comment
The #InMyFeelingsChallenge has been going on for some time and let’s face it, not everyone needs to participate. Instead of showing you some of the dopest ones, let’s take a look at some of the folks who should have just sat this challenge out.
Let’s start with the cast of Queer Eye. We love yall, but no.
There’s more! Hit the flip for some of the most cringy #InMyFeelings challenges we could find.
KiKi, Are You Off Beat?: Here Are Some Of the Worst “In My Feelings” Videos We’ve Seen was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com
