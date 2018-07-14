CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

KiKi, Are You Off Beat?: Here Are Some Of the Worst “In My Feelings” Videos We’ve Seen

0 reads
Leave a comment
Drake

Source: Splash / Splash News

The #InMyFeelingsChallenge has been going on for some time and let’s face it, not everyone needs to participate. Instead of showing you some of the dopest ones, let’s take a look at some of the folks who should have just sat this challenge out.

Let’s start with the cast of Queer Eye. We love yall, but no.

 

There’s more! Hit the flip for some of the most cringy #InMyFeelings challenges we could find.

KiKi, Are You Off Beat?: Here Are Some Of the Worst “In My Feelings” Videos We’ve Seen was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading KiKi, Are You Off Beat?: Here Are Some Of the Worst “In My Feelings” Videos We’ve Seen

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-POLITICS-OBAMA-parties
Our President Posts His Summer Reading List…See What…
 3 hours ago
07.16.18
‘Power’ Recap: The Lying Kings And Queens Are…
 12 hours ago
07.16.18
Too Much Sauce: You Won’t Believe What They…
 16 hours ago
07.16.18
Original GG’z: True Story Of Isaac Wright’s Unbreakable…
 16 hours ago
07.16.18
The King Arrives: LeBron Appears In Purple &…
 18 hours ago
07.16.18
25 items
#MyMamaSaid: This Cardi B Throwback Photo Has The…
 20 hours ago
07.15.18
22 items
#Baecation: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Having A…
 21 hours ago
07.15.18
Real Tears: Will Smith Reflects On Iconic Fatherhood…
 21 hours ago
07.16.18
Kings Of Paris: Meet The Black Fútbolers Who…
 22 hours ago
07.16.18
GG Music: Your New Favorite Stoner Kush Kelz…
 23 hours ago
07.16.18
Supa Dupa GG: Missy Elliott Released Her Classic…
 23 hours ago
07.16.18
#FireInTheBooth: Drake Burns Down Social Media With New…
 2 days ago
07.16.18
“If Vegetarians Were A Gang…” Watch This Hilarious…
 2 days ago
07.16.18
#DrizzyFree: Drake Becomes First Artist To Leave Cash…
 2 days ago
07.16.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close