Put The City In Rice: New York’s Rat Problem Has Gone To A Whole New NASTY Level

If you’re a native New Yorker, then you’re probably use to the rat epidemic. After all, NYC is the rat capital of the world.
With rodents riding the train and taking people’s pizza — they might as well start paying taxes.
If you think that’s wild, just imagine how NY resident, Bari Finkel, felt when she saw a baby rat crawling out of her bathroom sink.
Getting a cat for the apartment would work anywhere else in the world, but not in NY with those thorough bred rodents.
If this happened to you, you moving out or nah?
