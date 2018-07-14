Too Far? JBA Coach Pushes Player And Yells “Stop Being A B****”

Social media is debating whether JBA coach Edward Denard went too far while trying to motivate one of his players.

In the viral video below, Denard gets in Montrell Dixson’s face, pushes him and tells him to “stop being a bitch.”

Do you think this coach crossed the line?

JBA coach Edward Denard pushes player and tells him to "stop being a b***h!" https://t.co/IKASN8oEI7 pic.twitter.com/mjOTty0M58 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 13, 2018

