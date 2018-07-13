Lavell Crawford: ‘Funnier Than A Mother Tour’

07.13.18
Lavell Crawford came to kick it with the crew! He’s in town for the Funnier Than A Mother Tour at the Verizon Theater. And he’s come to town with a whole new look! Since he’s lost some weight, Lavell has brand new jackets that look like “fine dining” like the wallpaper of a Chinese restaurant.

You can see Lavell Crawford, Huggy Lowdown, Guy Torry and Bill Bellamy this weekend in Dallas for the  Funnier Than A Mother Tour. 

