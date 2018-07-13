Lavell Crawford came to kick it with the crew! He’s in town for the Funnier Than A Mother Tour at the Verizon Theater. And he’s come to town with a whole new look! Since he’s lost some weight, Lavell has brand new jackets that look like “fine dining” like the wallpaper of a Chinese restaurant.

You can see Lavell Crawford, Huggy Lowdown, Guy Torry and Bill Bellamy this weekend in Dallas for the Funnier Than A Mother Tour.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Lavell Crawford: ‘Funnier Than A Mother Tour’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: