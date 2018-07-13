CLOSE
It’s National French Fry Day! Here’s Where You Can Get The Deals In Our Area

Don’t focus on it being Friday the 13th! Instead, focus on it being National French Fry Day! Here’s where you can get a good deal.

 

 

Checkers – Get free fries when you sign up for emails.

Hardee’s – Get a free small fry when you sign up for their newsletter.

Wayback Burgers – Get free bottomless fries with a purchase.

 

