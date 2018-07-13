Huggy Lowdown: Forget Black Cats, We Have An Orange Cat!

TJMS
| 07.13.18
Today is National French Fry Day, it’s also Friday the 13th. You know there is going to be some fool is going to be ordering fries and wearing a Jason mask. But Huggy says, thanks to “super stupid” people aren’t as superstitious anymore. Forget a black cat bringing bad luck, we have an orange cat that gets us in enough trouble.

