Fries & Worship: Chick-Fil-A Turns Into Church Thanks To This Flash Mob

Fast food anointed.

The exterior of Chick-fil-A in Naples, Florida.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Some 60 professional a cappella gospel singers ushered in the spirit at a Chick-fil-A recently and went viral in the process.

According to AJC, the occasion went down in Nashville, Tennessee where singers were gathering for a weeklong Worship Leader Institute. Gospel singers from around the world gradually joined in a flash mob at Chick-fil-A where they sung Hezekiah Walkers “Every Praise.”

A clip of the performance was posted on Facebook by Chris Armstead and now it has over 8 million views. “I mean, I was shocked in the first couple of hours when it started to get hundreds of thousands,” Armstead said.

It seems something like this could only go down at a Chick-fil-A. In any other restaurant — say Wendy’s — folks might’ve just wanted to finish their Frosty in peace.

But Chick-fil-A is known for their pro-Christian beliefs. So if anyone had a problem, they would’ve had to take it up with the big one upstairs…and I’m not talking about the manager.

 

This isn’t the first time Armstead has recorded a flash mob at the restaurant either, but this is the first one that has gotten views in the millions.

Check out the show for yourself below!

Fries & Worship: Chick-Fil-A Turns Into Church Thanks To This Flash Mob was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

