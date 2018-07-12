CLOSE
Everything You Need To Know About Facebook’s Latest Diversity Report

Increasing the number of African Americans at Silicon Valley tech companies has been an ongoing battle.

A sizeable number of Facebook users are Black but many of its employees are not Black. In fact, a staggeringly low number of the social media giant’s workers are Black and Hispanic women, according to the company’s latest diversity report released Thursday.

There are only six Black women who are senior managers and executives — a number that can nearly be counted on one hand. Less than one percent of those 769 positions belong to Black women, who fare worse than their Hispanic counterparts at 1.3 percent. The data is alarming, to say the least.

“We are definitely concerned,” Maxine Williams, Facebook’s chief diversity officer who is Black, told USA TODAY.

Facebook is 3.5 percent Black, compared to just 2 percent in 2014, in the U.S. White people are, unsurprisingly, still represented as the single largest population of employees at 46.4 percent, as opposed to 57 percent in 2014. Also, Black employees only make up one percent of employees in technical roles.

African-American employees only grew from 2 to 4 percent in the last five years, according to the report.

The company is moving slowly toward progress — especially as technology companies have been challenged to reverse decades of discouraging and discriminatory hiring practices. But what’s the good news here?

Black employees increased their presence from 2 to 8 percent in business and sales. In addition, there were higher gains for Hispanic employees going from 6 to 8 percent in those areas as well.

There is still more work to do at Facebook, which is a big piece of the Silicon Valley pie. Perhaps the work will finally get done if Facebook forms major partnerships with Google — also struggling with diversity though faring better than Facebook — as well as Black politicians and activists.

Everything You Need To Know About Facebook’s Latest Diversity Report was originally published on newsone.com

