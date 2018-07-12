CLOSE
Man Finds His Wife & Her Alleged Lover Dead In Garage From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Authorities believe their deaths were accidental. 

A New Jersey man got the shock of his life when he arrived home on Monday to find his wife and her alleged lover, the couple’s mechanic, dead in their garage from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Kahali Johnson walked into his Newark home and discovered his wife Tameka Hargrave and the unidentified mechanic lying on the floor next to a running vehicle around 9 p.m.

Johnson said he went to investigate after an alarm went off due to a strong odor of gas in the couple’s apartment. The smell of exhaust prompted Johnson to search further, leading him to the garage.

“Basically she died because of carbon monoxide,” Johnson said. “They do not have adequate alarm systems, because if there had been an alarm in that garage, people would have been alerted to the fact that it was going on.”

“As I tried to step to open the last garage door, I see the mechanic, he’s laid out,” Johnson said in an interview with WABC. “She’s just a few feet away, she’s laid out. And pretty much I had to call 911 because, at this time, with that level of emissions, I knew that they were gone.”

