CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Gospel Artist Keyondra Lockett Talks How She Stays Empowered

1 reads
Leave a comment

Singer and songwriter Keyondra Lockett walked the red carpet at the McDonalds 365 Black Awards at Essence Festival 2018. The artist is known for her inspirational songs and being rooted in the Lord, as she’s also a member of the all-women gospel group, Zie’l.

Lockett is known for empowering other women and for her volunteerism, working with non-profit organizations like Glam Camp For Girls, Saving Our Daughters, and more. How does the beauty help keep her cup full, so she can continue to produce soulful music as well as help others?

Keyondra Lockett

Source: Brande Victoria / Hello Beautiful

She told Hello Beautiful, “I know that this sounds cliché, but prayer. Everybody needs prayer. You gotta go down in order to continue to go up.” Prayer is a big part of this beauties life as she’s a gospel singer and a songwriter who has written for artists like Kierra Shearad. She continued, “This is why we are down in spirit a lot of times because we have nothing to lift us up inside. Go down to pray, in order to go up!”

We feel you, sis!

DON’T MISS:

#MediaMakers: Meet Gina Charbonnet, Executive Producer Of Essence Festival’s Empowerment Experience 

The Fly, Fabulous & Fashionable At Essence Fest 2018

McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Brings Transformative Music Into The Community

Essence Festival 2018

Get Inspiration For Your Next Hairstyle From Black Women At Essence Festival 2018

30 photos Launch gallery

Get Inspiration For Your Next Hairstyle From Black Women At Essence Festival 2018

Continue reading Get Inspiration For Your Next Hairstyle From Black Women At Essence Festival 2018

Get Inspiration For Your Next Hairstyle From Black Women At Essence Festival 2018

Essence Festival 2018 happened and the Superdome and the NOLA streets were filled with stylish women. From braids to afros to curly styles and wraps, we were crushing on all the fabulous hairstyles! Click through our gallery and find inspiration for your next style.

Gospel Artist Keyondra Lockett Talks How She Stays Empowered was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
30 items
30 Black Folks We’re Rooting For At This…
 2 hours ago
07.13.18
'Collateral Beauty' - European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Will Smith Takes On The Shiggy Challenge…And Takes…
 4 hours ago
07.13.18
10 items
Found Her: 10 Pics Of The Real “KiKi”…
 4 hours ago
07.13.18
Cissy Houston Says She Has ‘Difficulty Believing’ Allegations…
 14 hours ago
07.13.18
Watch: Young M.A Gives Us Classic Pool Party…
 19 hours ago
07.13.18
Fries & Worship: Chick-Fil-A Turns Into Church Thanks…
 19 hours ago
07.13.18
13 items
We’re Rooting For Everybody Black: The 2018 Emmy…
 20 hours ago
07.12.18
Red Bull Culture Clash Returns To Atlanta With…
 20 hours ago
07.13.18
This Woman’s Tweets About A Common Online Shopping…
 20 hours ago
07.13.18
Oops! Build-A-Bear Left Little Kids’ Hearts In Shambles…
 20 hours ago
07.13.18
Warning: Watching This Clip May Cause Extreme Joy
 21 hours ago
07.13.18
Gospel Artist Keyondra Lockett Talks How She Stays…
 22 hours ago
07.13.18
RHOA Cast
Guess Who Just Lost Their Peach On RHOA???
 22 hours ago
07.12.18
Petition Demands Charlamagne Tha God Be Fired After…
 23 hours ago
07.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close