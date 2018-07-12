Here Are Your Nominees For The 2018 Emmy Awards

Drama series categories

Drama Series

The Americans (FX)

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

Lead actress

Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix)

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black (BBC America)

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (BBC America)

Keri Russell, the Americans (FX)

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld (HBO)

Lead actor

Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Ed Harris, Westworld (HBO)

Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX)

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us (NBC)

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)

Supporting actress

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown (Netflix)

Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Supporting actor

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

David Harbour, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland (Showtime)

Matt Smith, The Crown (Netflix)

Guest actress

Viola Davis, Scandal (ABC)

Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Guest actor

F. Murray Abraham, Homeland (Showtime)

Cameron Britton, Mindhunter (Netflix)

Matthew Goode, The Crown (Netflix)

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us (NBC)

Jimmi Simpson, Westworld (HBO)

Comedy series categories

Comedy series

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

Black-ish (ABC)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

GLOW (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Lead actress

Pamela Adlon, Better Things (FX)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Lead actor

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)

Supporting actress

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta (FX)

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne (ABC)

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace (NBC)

Supporting actor

Louie Anderson, Baskets (FX)

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta (FX)

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)

Limited series and TV movie categories

Limited series

The Alienist (TNT)

Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Godless (Netflix)

Patrick Melrose (Showtime)

Lead actress

Jessica Biel, The Sinner (USA)

Laura Dern, The Tale (HBO)

Michelle Dockery, Godless (Netflix)

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (NBC)

Regina King, Seven Seconds (Netflix)

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult (FX)

Lead actor

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Darren Criss, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose (Showtime)

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower (Hulu)

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert (NBC)

Jesse Plemmons, Black MIrror: USS Callister (Netflix)

Supporting actress

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert (NBC)

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Judith Light, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult (FX)

Merritt Wever, Godless (Netflix)

Letitia Wright, Black Mirror: Black Museum (Netflix)

Reality show categories

Reality competition series

The Amazing Race (CBS)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Project Runway (Lifetime)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Variety show categories

Variety talk series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Variety sketch series

At Home With Amy Sedaris (TruTV)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

I Love You America With Sarah Silverman (Hulu)

Portlandia (IFC)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Tracey Ullman’s Show (HBO)

