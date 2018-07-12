CLOSE
Entertainment News
People Are Still Highly Annoyed By Drake’s Jamaican Accent

Watch the clip and tell us what you think.

Since he’s been out, I can’t remember a time when people weren’t talking about Drake. Whether it’s his music, most recent fling, beef, or in this case, his accent, the rapper is a recurring hot topic.

In a clip that has since gone viral on the internet, Drake is joined by magician Julius Dein, who’s sleight of (tongue?) left the 6 God astonished and filled with laughter. But the part that has Drizzy’s naysayers chirping happened way before Julius got his lollipop hocus pocus on.

Mid-clip, Drake goes into what people are calling a “fake” Jamaican accent. “Why fi dis?” he asks Julius when he’s instructed to pull a lollipop out of the magician’s mouth. Watch up top.

Of course, it didn’t take long for the internet to react.

Not everyone was entertained, though.

Some even heard a hint of a little something else in there.

Drake stans say that it’s actually OK if he’s got a little Jamaican in him because the Caribbean culture is widespread in Canada. But it’s possible fans are a little biased, so tell us what you think.

Are you #TeamDrizzy on this one or #TeamKnockItOff? Let us know.

People Are Still Highly Annoyed By Drake’s Jamaican Accent was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

