Top Of The Morning: Congrats Niecy Nash

| 07.12.18
Niecy Nash, who is one of Tom’s favorites, received a star on the Hollywood walk of fame. Kym and Sherri were there to support their friend and say it was a beautiful ceremony. It was a special day for Nash because when she was a little girl, she said that one day she would have her very own star. congratulations!

