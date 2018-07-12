Why do we keep letting the worst kid in class go on field trips and represent us? Every time he goes on a trip he goes and makes America greatly embarrassed again. He lies, He cheats, He doesn’t even look at the camera for photos!

Huggy Lowdown: Trump Is The Worst Kid In Class was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

