Today Is Peach Day At State Farmers Market In Raleigh

Today is Peach Day at the State Farmers’ Market near Lake Wheeler Road in Raleigh. To celebrate the Farmer’s market is featuring some sweet deals. The N.C. Department of Agriculture will host Peach Day events starting at 11 a.m., including free peach ice cream samples, a peach dessert contest and visits with the “peach queen.”
Here’s a “Peach” fact– 90 percent of the peaches grown in North Carolina are sold fresh at fruit stands and farmers markets. The peaches ripen on the tree just days before you can buy them making North Carolina peaches sweeter than other commercial peaches.
