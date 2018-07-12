Summertime Soundtrack: Donald Glover Drops A 2-Song Project To Keep Us 2-Stepping All Summer

Donald Glover Keeps The Music Flowing With 2-Song Project

With “This Is America“ still dominating the airwaves, Donald Glover is back with some new music in the form of a 2-song project entitled Summer Pack.

Both tracks are the perfect soundtrack for your summertime shenanigans. Take a listen and let us know if you’re feeling the bops.

