Lex Scott Davis may not be a household name just yet, but get ready because it’s about to be, starring in recent blockbuster movies like Superfly and The First Purge.

The one must have in Lex’s bag at all times is chapstick! Other beauty products kept in her bag include Palmer’s cocoa butter, lipstick, Fenty Beauty blotters, and a few other things that you’ll have to watch the video to find out about.

Every wondered what the glam process is like on a thriller movie set? Well according to Lex is pretty slim to none which sounds like a refreshing day at work, until they add all the blood and dirt.

Watch the video above and make sure to check out The First Purge in theaters now.

LET'S MAKEUP: 'The First Purge' Star Lex Scott Davis Shows Us What's In Her Bag

