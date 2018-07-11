“They caught that Mitch again!” Mitch McConnell was trying to have dinner when people in Louisville did a “radio Raheem drive-by” on him. They played Public Enemy’s Fight The Power right outside of the restaurant! He should just eat frozen pizzas at home from now on.

Huggy Lowdown: Republicans Are Still Running From Restaurants was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

