Kanye’s ‘Biggest Inspiration’ Is As Lost In The Sunken Place As He Is

The sunken bros have united.

Kanye West is continuing to reign supreme in the sunken place and now he has found new “dragon energy.”

Let’s quickly recap the last couple of months: the rapper became the grandmaster of the sunken place after he said slavery was a choice, Malcolm X wasn’t relatable, Harriet Tubman shouldn’t be on the $20 bill and compared himself to Nat Turner, a man who was born a slave and a led a revolt in 1831. Oh, we also can’t forget he claimed Donald Trump was his “brother” and they shared “dragon energy.”

In addition, he posted this photo below on his Twitter account:

Kanye has also been aligning himself with sunken place folks like the fraudulent Candace Owens, who bizarrely said the NRA was a group created to protect Black folks from the KKK. She was exposed as running an anti-Trump site just two years ago. Yep, anything for the press.

Now, Kanye has met a new sunken place hero — Dennis Rodman. West wrote on Twitter, “Thanks to one of my biggest inspirations … always breaking barriers with independent thought.”

Well, this should be no shocker, but what is disturbing is Kanye’s version of being a “free thinker.” It appears that being deeply uneducated and trapped in the privileged bubble of Calabasas, California translates to “free thinking.” Just because you are the Black person who thinks like someone on Fox News doesn’t make you a free thinker, it makes you a dangerous traitor. In addition, Kanye has the protection of money to think this stupidly because there are no consequences. If he were still a 9-to-5 working Black man living in Chicago, he would not be his version of a “free thinker.”

Let’s revisit Snoop Dogg’s white version of Yeezy. See below:

 

The Disturbing, Growing Trend of Police Fatally Shooting Suspects In The Back Without Consequence

Sunken Bros Unite! Ben Carson Defends Kanye And Calls Liberals Racist

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been, with an increasing number of Black athletes competing for gold medals in sports that are not traditionally associated with people of color. Not including the 10 American Olympians, there are a handful of other Black competitors from countries that don't have a cold winter season, let alone see a single flake of snow, which makes their qualifications for the Games all the more impressive. By contrast, just 10 Black people competed in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The opening ceremony is Friday, with the Games being held through February 25 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. Black women, who have been busy trying to save America from itself, make up the bulk of Team USA. Will they be able to win in South Korea, too? Here's a closer look at all of the Black people competing in PyeongChang 2018.

Kanye’s ‘Biggest Inspiration’ Is As Lost In The Sunken Place As He Is was originally published on newsone.com

