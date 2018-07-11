Healthy Meals: How To Make Peanut Butter Chicken Stir Fry

This week’s featured recipe with Chef Jernard Wells for REPRESENT Men’s Health is Peanut Butter Chicken Stir Fry. Peanut butter is high in magnesium, which is an important nutrient in the fight against diabetes.

Peanut butter also has a low glycemic index, which is important for those diagnosed with diabetes and looking for something to help their sweet tooth cravings.

