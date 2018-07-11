CLOSE
Bank Restores Money To 112-Year-Old Veteran Whose Identity Was Stolen

Richard Overton, the oldest man in America, can breathe easy now thanks to Bank of America doing the right thing.

Bureau of Engraving and Printing making money.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A bank is returning a 112-year-old man’s life savings after it was stolen from an identity thief.

According to Dallas News, Bank of America announced that they are refunding Richard Overton’s account after they learned last Friday that the money was fraudulently drained from his account.

His cousin, Volma Overton, told Dallas News that his family was shocked by the bank’s generosity.

“Man, I teared up,” he said.

“I couldn’t believe it. They made it happen. The executive of the company said he’d take care of this, and he took care of it.

A Bank of America spokeswoman confirmed that the bank was investigating the issue, as was Austin police and the feds.

“Everyone wants to get to the bottom of this. I don’t think it’s going to be long before we know,” Overton added.

Sadly, the thieves stole Richard’s identity too.

“Someone set up a bogus account, got his Social Security number and accessed his personal checking account.”

Luckily for Overton, who is dubbed the oldest man living in America and is a WWII vet, his bank account isn’t attached to his GoFund Me Page. The fundraising account, which has over $420,000, mostly goes to taking care of Overton. See, he requires 4 caretakers to watch him over every day.

When news hit that his account had been hiked, his family saw a spike in donations for his fundraising page, the Dallas News noted.

It’s been a true blessing in disguise for us,” his cousin stressed.

That, and “everything’s back just like it was” before, with Overton sitting on his front porch, where he smokes 12 cigars a day and sips on whiskey and Coke.

We’re glad he got all of his money back!

