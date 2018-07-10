CLOSE
SMH: ‘The View” Host Tearfully Tells Story Of Being Called The N-Word On July 4th

Not a happy Independence Day for everyone.

As we’ve witnessed over the past month (and years, for real), racism is still alive.

From Black people being racially profiled to racist immigration laws causing family separations, the big R-word manifests in many ways.

The most blatant of them all is when a racial slur spews from someone’s mouth. Unfortunately, The View co-host Sunny Hostin had to be on the receiving end of racial hatred.  Watch her retell her Fourth of July experience below where she’s almost brought to tears.

