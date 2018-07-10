Kym and Sherri Haven’t talked to Tom in over a week! As they catch up, Sherri reveals that she flew to New Orleans with Janet Jackson. She says the flight was in midair before she realized that Jackson was only a few seats away from her. Hear all about her exciting experience in the audio above.

Top Of The Morning: Sherri Flew With Janet Jackson was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

