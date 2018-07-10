The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage has sold out! But that’s not the only good news on Huggys mind. IHOB has changed its name back to IHOP and he’s on his way to get some pancakes!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Huggy Has Good News was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: