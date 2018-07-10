Billy Dee Williams The Original Lando Will Return For Star Wars Episode IX

Finally, it’s about time!

Actor Billy D. Williams who played the galactic gambler Lando Calrissian, will reprise the role for Star Wars: Episode IX, the next Star Wars installment from Lucasfilm. Williams originally joined the franchise back in 1980, in The Empire Strikes Back. Calrissian, was a smuggler and friend of Harrison Ford’s Han Solo. His character was recently brought back to the screen with a younger iteration by Donald Glover in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Star Wars: Episode IX is scheduled for release on December 20th, 2019.

