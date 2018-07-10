Billy Dee Williams The Original Lando Will Return For Star Wars Episode IX

2 reads Leave a comment
Finally, it’s about time!
Actor Billy D. Williams who played the galactic gambler Lando Calrissian, will reprise the role for Star Wars: Episode IX, the next Star Wars installment from Lucasfilm. Williams originally joined the franchise back in 1980, in The Empire Strikes Back. Calrissian, was a smuggler and friend of Harrison Ford’s Han Solo. His character was recently brought back to the screen with a younger iteration by Donald Glover in Solo: A Star Wars Story.
Star Wars: Episode IX is scheduled for release on December 20th, 2019.
Read Also:
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Tami’s Ochocinco Comments To Evelyn Stun The Group
Lil Rel Howery & Jess Hilarious Are Bringing That 90s Flavor To FOX
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – add yours