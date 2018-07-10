LET’S MAKEUP: Model Philomena Kwao Shares Her Makeup Essentials

London born plus size model Philomena Kwao stopped by our studio to give us a look into her bag.

Despite having a River Island bag on hand, the Ghanaian beauty would much rather ditch carrying a purse most days and opt for carrying things in her pockets.

Rather than touching up her makeup with more product Philomena simply takes a clean brush and goes over her face to take away the shine. #ProTip

Find out what else Philomena keeps in her bag in the video above.

