For The Culture: Activist Who Climbed The Statue Of Liberty Inspires Powerful Art

Heroic images energize a movement.

Liberty Island was evacuated because of a person climbing...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

In less than a week, Therese Patricia Okoumou has become an icon of anti-Trump and anti-I.C.E. resistance.

The 44-year-old personal trainer made headlines on the 4th of July when she climbed the Statue of Liberty in protest of child migrants being separated from their parents and being sent to U.S. detention centers.

Therese Patricia Okoumou scales the Statue of Liberty on July 4, 2018

Source: Bruce Wright/NewsOne.com / Bruce Wright/NewsOne.com

Her powerful demonstration has been praised by activists and celebrities alike, causing people to stay inspired during the inhumanness of the Trump administration.

But more than anything, Patricia has inspired everyday people who are trying to remain hopeful. Some amazing artwork making its way around social media serves as proof that the power of the people always trumps a Trump administration. Swipe through to check out some of the incredible visuals!

For The Culture: Activist Who Climbed The Statue Of Liberty Inspires Powerful Art

