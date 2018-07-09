The Internet Wants A Joint Album From Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande

We can’t lie—Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande have a great thing going. They’ve joined efforts several times at this point, so people have been hoping that just maybe they’ll team up for an entire album.

After some chatter online, the possibility of a joint project reached Nicki and the Barbz were here for it.

Y’all, should Ari & I do an album together one day? — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) July 7, 2018

IMAGINE WHAT THAT ALBUM WOULD DO. https://t.co/CiWKZVbJNL — 𝕼𝖚𝖊𝖊𝖓 // -30 days (@primeminaj) July 8, 2018

Ariana’s fans also say they’d love an album.

YES PLS THIS IS SOMETHING IVE WISHED FOR https://t.co/yhuzmkYB8u — jyhla (@heartsgrandes) July 8, 2018

There were a few naysayers though. Of course.

Nah. You guys can go on tour together though. A joint tour would be lit as fuck. https://t.co/mwSSjkRWZd — 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@MJFinesseLoverr) July 8, 2018

nicki you know i cant sing but if you insist…. https://t.co/6AfhKnV2xY — Ari (@hellwife0) July 8, 2018

What do you think? Peep their “Bed” video up top and let us know.

