The Internet Wants A Joint Album From Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande

...And they want it now.

We can’t lie—Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande have a great thing going. They’ve joined efforts several times at this point, so people have been hoping that just maybe they’ll team up for an entire album.

After some chatter online, the possibility of a joint project reached Nicki and the Barbz were here for it.

Ariana’s fans also say they’d love an album.

There were a few naysayers though. Of course.

What do you think? Peep their “Bed” video up top and let us know.

