CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Strange Or Cool? This Youtuber Makes Instruments Out Of Fruits & Vegetables…

Strange, cool, or both?

0 reads
Leave a comment

Youtuber Junji Koyama is making headlines for his unusual work with produce. According to Mashable, the elementary school teacher has been making instruments out of crops for over 11 years.

In the clip up top, Koyama plays “Lightly Row” after crafting an ocarina out of a carrot. Hit the flip to see what he used to play “Amazing Grace.”

Strange Or Cool? This Youtuber Makes Instruments Out Of Fruits & Vegetables… was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Strange Or Cool? This Youtuber Makes Instruments Out Of Fruits & Vegetables…

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
ABC's 'The View' - Season 20
Sunny Hostin Of The View ‘Targeted’ And Had…
 1 hour ago
07.10.18
Billy Dee Williams
Billy Dee Williams The Original Lando Will Return…
 2 hours ago
07.10.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Tami’s Ochocinco Comments To Evelyn…
 11 hours ago
07.10.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Stevie J And Erica Mena Engage…
 13 hours ago
07.10.18
Brought The House Down: This Black Ink Chicago…
 13 hours ago
07.10.18
Lil Rel Howery & Jess Hilarious Are Bringing…
 15 hours ago
07.10.18
Motivation: This Amazing 11-Year-Old DJ Will Start Your…
 18 hours ago
07.10.18
21 items
Mayvenn Hosts #BEAUTYTALKS Dinner At Essence Fest
 19 hours ago
07.10.18
Rick Ross & Roc Nation Are Getting Sued…
 19 hours ago
07.10.18
Watch: Jay Rock’s World Becomes An 8-Bit Video…
 19 hours ago
07.10.18
Strange Or Cool? This Youtuber Makes Instruments Out…
 20 hours ago
07.10.18
On The Run: Beyonce & Jay Z Are…
 20 hours ago
07.10.18
The Internet Wants A Joint Album From Nicki…
 20 hours ago
07.10.18
Tiffany Haddish for GQ
Tyler Perry Buys Tiffany Haddish Her Dream Car
 23 hours ago
07.09.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close