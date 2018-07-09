CLOSE
Brace Yourself: This Republican Just Gave The Most Ridiculous Reason For Why He Can’t Be Racist

Can it get any stupider than this?

White people can act racist as hell and find any excuse to defend their foolishness. Whether it’s Permit Party, BBQ Becky, or even our bigoted president, white folks can exhibit pure racism but rarely ever own it. This latest GOP lawmaker is a prime example.

Virginia Rep. Scott Taylor was recently accused of siding with proudly racist Virginia GOP Senate candidate Corey Stewart, according a Virginia-Pilot report on Friday. Democratic opponent Elaine Luria called on Taylor to condemn Stewart’s horribly racist comments that included defending the Confederate Flag and Robert E. Lee, a traitor who wanted to dismantle America. Taylor refused, and so people said if he won’t shut down a clear racist then he himself must co-sign the despicable behavior.

Taylor’s said that can’t be. His logic? He can’t be racist because his son is named after a “Black guy.”

Yep, you read that right.

“I don’t give a shit about Corey Stewart,” Stewart ranted. “No one else does either except for Democrats who are trying to target me. … No one cares, except for a small teeny amount of people you met at the cupcake place. What are they trying to say? That Scott Taylor likes Corey Stewart so therefore he’s a racist?”

He continued: “Do you think that’s going to play here? My son is named after a Black guy. I’m a military guy. We don’t give a shit about where you come from. Black, white, brown, gay, straight. I don’t care.”

Fix it, Jesus.

No word on which Black guy his son was named after. Let’s just hope it isn’t Ben Carson or Clarence Thomas. But what was perhaps even more telling than those racist comments is that his district is 22 percent Black — meaning the answer is to vote him out in November!

Maxine Waters, or Auntie Maxine as we lovingly call her, has been been a fearless leader of justice for years. The 79-year-old U.S. Representative for California's 43rd congressional district has also been public enemy number one for Trump, but that hasn't stopped her activism. Check out some of her greatest moments.

Brace Yourself: This Republican Just Gave The Most Ridiculous Reason For Why He Can’t Be Racist was originally published on newsone.com

