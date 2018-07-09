Guy’s Gripe: Public Restrooms

Guy thanks Chicago O’hare Airport for being one of the first airports to have toilet seat covers, 20 years ago. He thinks some things, like seat covers and 2 ply toilet paper, should be required by law!

