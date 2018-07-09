Guy’s Gripe: Public Restrooms

TJMS
| 07.09.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Guy thanks Chicago O’hare Airport for being one of the first airports to have toilet seat covers, 20 years ago. He thinks some things, like seat covers and 2 ply toilet paper, should be required by law!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Guy’s Gripe: Public Restrooms was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Guy’s Gripe: Public Restrooms

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tiffany Haddish for GQ
Tyler Perry Buys Tiffany Haddish Her Dream Car
 3 hours ago
07.09.18
'The Art Of Organized Noize' Private Screening
Video: Get The Full Tour Of The Fabulous…
 3 hours ago
07.09.18
Beyonce, Jay Z OTR 2
Uh…Is Beyonce Pregnant Again?
 4 hours ago
07.09.18
‘Power’ Recap: The New Migos Are Struggling Gangstas
 17 hours ago
07.09.18
20 items
Essence Fest Day 2 Was Turned Up At…
 18 hours ago
07.08.18
Fans Give Serena Williams Support After She Reveals…
 19 hours ago
07.09.18
If You’re Still Sleep On “Power,” Here’s 5…
 21 hours ago
07.09.18
GG Music: Swizz Beatz Previews New Heat From…
 21 hours ago
07.09.18
GG Dance: Which Star Hit The Best #DoTheShiggy…
 22 hours ago
07.09.18
#BlackExcellence: Oprah Didn’t Know This One Thing About…
 22 hours ago
07.09.18
The Shade: These Human-Like Cats Seem To Have…
 22 hours ago
07.09.18
What Black Girls Can Learn From HBO’s “Being…
 1 day ago
07.09.18
UK Fans Are Mad At DJ Khaled For…
 1 day ago
07.09.18
12 items
2018 Essence Fest Day 1 Was Full Of…
 2 days ago
07.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close