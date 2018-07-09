Tyler Perry Buys Tiffany Haddish Her Dream Car

We’re all going to reevaluate our friends after seeing this.

Tyler Perry just gifted Tiffanny Haddish her dream car, a Tesla X. The car ranges from $80,000 to $163,000.

Last December, Haddish told Ellen that buying a Tesla was a goal of hers. (click the left arrow on the video to see more images)

