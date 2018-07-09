Tyler Perry Buys Tiffany Haddish Her Dream Car

We’re all going to reevaluate our friends after seeing this.
Tyler Perry just gifted Tiffanny Haddish her dream car, a Tesla X. The car ranges from $80,000 to $163,000.
Last December, Haddish told Ellen that buying a Tesla was a goal of hers. (click the left arrow on the video to see more images)
So I got this message from my friend and Big Brother @tylerperry a week ago. When I tell you I cried so hard. I almost couldn’t believe it. 1st off a man has never bought me a car out right. I have always had to make payments. This was just out the kindness of his heart And probably tired of me talking about it all the time and I didn’t have to do anything for it but a Great job in our New Movie Nobody’s Fool. Thank God for kind people that want to spread happiness. I am now on my way to see if this is Really! Cause I am still waiting on the one @theellenshow said they would let me use for a week. #sheready #Tesla #Nobody’sFool #thelastblackunicorn
