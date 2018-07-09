CLOSE
TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Louis Jordan

3 reads
Leave a comment

 

Louis Jordan was a pioneering musician of the big band era who found crossover appeal in the early stages of the emerging rock and roll era while using pop, jazz, and R&B as his baseline. The Arkansas native’s 100th birthday was this past Sunday.

Nicknamed the “King of the Jukebox,” Jordan, whose main instrument was the saxophone, was born in the town of Brinkley, studying music under his father and joining his band. After a brief stint at Arkansas Baptist College, Jordan traveled northward in the ’30s, eventually settling in New York. While there, he began playing in the Savoy Ballroom Orchestra and worked alongside the likes of the great Ella Fitzgerald.

Jordan was a dominant figure in his era and one of the most successful Black musicians of all time with at least four singles that sold a million copies apiece. Long before artists like Michael Jackson and Prince did so, Jordan, with his renowned Tympany Five bands, was a crossover artist who became popular with white audiences. He acted in films, including two built specifically around him, and also played piano and clarinet. His prolific songwriting became the foundation of today’s modern R&B.

The nickname came by way of Jordan’s hit-making abilities during his heyday in the ’40’s until 1950. In 1944, his No. 1 single “G.I. Jive” was coupled with the classic b-side “Is You Is Or Is You Ain’t My Baby?” That song was performed in 1946 by Tom The Cat from the Tom & Jerry cartoon.

In an interview, Jordan said Rock and Roll was nothing more than R&B performed by white performers. Rock and Roll legend Chuck Berry cited Jordan as a major influence on him, and across the genre. Jordan was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Jordan, who married 5 times, had no children. He passed away in February 1975 at the age 66.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook.  Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!

Little Known Black History Fact: Louis Jordan was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Little Known Black History Fact: Louis Jordan

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
20 items
Essence Fest Day 2 Was Turned Up At…
 11 hours ago
07.08.18
12 items
2018 Essence Fest Day 1 Was Full Of…
 2 days ago
07.07.18
22 items
Stop Everything You Are Doing And Check Out…
 3 days ago
07.06.18
two young women with cash
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To…
 3 days ago
07.06.18
10 items
Tia & Tamera’s Birthday Is Today: Some Of…
 3 days ago
07.06.18
#MediaMakers: Meet Gina Charbonnet, Executive Producer Of Essence…
 4 days ago
07.06.18
These Dogs Were Too Smart To Fall For…
 4 days ago
07.06.18
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Baby Girl Probably…
 4 days ago
07.06.18
This Proves You Never Know When Or Where…
 4 days ago
07.06.18
LMAO: When The Dentist Medication Brings Out Your…
 4 days ago
07.06.18
From Wakanda To Mutual Combat: Black Panther Star…
 4 days ago
07.06.18
Breaking Bardi: Lee Daniels Thinks He Played A…
 4 days ago
07.06.18
GG Music: Taylor Bennett Is In His Robbin’…
 4 days ago
07.06.18
She’s Not Your BEST Friend If She Doesn’t…
 4 days ago
07.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close