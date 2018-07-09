CLOSE
Jamie Foxx’s Penis Slapping Accusation Has Been Dismissed

Foxx is officially cleared of the alleged 2002 incident

Jamie Foxx is officially in the clear.

Months ago, the Beat Shazam host was accused of slapping a woman with his penis back in 2002 at his Las Vegas home. The victim claimed that Foxx slapped her after she refused to perform oral sex on him at a party. Even though there were holes in the story, the Las Vegas Police Department went ahead and completed an investigation into the accusation, long after the statue of limitation had been up.

Foxx vehemently denied the charge against him and now according to TMZ, the LVPD is officially closing the book on the “criminal” aspect of the case.

RELATED: Jamie Foxx Accused Of Slapping A Woman With His Penis In 2002

