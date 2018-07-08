CLOSE
Wow: Police Officer Pulls Gun On Group Of Kids In Viral Video

A hostile clip causes outrage.

A vintage color photo selective focus man's hand holding a gun. 9 mm pistol.

Source: Chaiyaporn Baokaew / Getty

Once again, a cop was gun-happy amongst a group of unarmed citizens, and this time the targets were a group of kids.

According to KTSM, the incident happened on Thursday outside the Seville Recreation Center in El Paso, Texas. Cops arrived on the scene for a criminal trespass call.

In a video that was posted Friday, the officer is trying to detain a teenager on the ground, while a group of kids surround him and yell at him. That’s when the officer pulls his gun out on the kids, telling them to “back up motherf*cker.” Then, another officer and him drag the teenager to handcuff him. At one point the officer even arrests the guy taking video of the incident, who was identified as Jacob Saucedo by KTSM.

You can watch the disturbing clip for yourself below.

 

The video has since gone viral on social media with over 4 million views on Facebook. According to El Paso Times, an adult and a minor were arrested for interfering with the duties of a police officer.

The officer who pulled out his gun is under investigation and has been placed on desk duty. His name has yet to be released to the public.

Wow: Police Officer Pulls Gun On Group Of Kids In Viral Video was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

