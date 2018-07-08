CLOSE
This Week In Racism: Chipotle, Redneck Road Rage & The (Unemployed) Pool Police

Some White folks still can’t stand to see melanin in the swimming pool or Muslims on the street.

Chance the Rapper with musical guest Eminem hosts the 43nd season episode 6 NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

The last installment of “This Week In Racism” included a Netflix executive who didn’t know he couldn’t say the N-word, overly ambitious Canadian border control and an insecure cop who used his badge to harass his teenage daughter’s Black boyfriend.

Re-visit those viral moments here, before digging into this week’s racist dirt.

This Week In Racism (7/7/18)

First up, Adam Bloom, the now unemployed pool police, who called the cops on a Black woman at his local pool because she didn’t look like she belonged.

After she showed police her working ID badge, Adam’s victim uploaded the video of his behavior and quickly got him fired from his job.

Keep flipping for another episode of poolside White Supremacy, plus more summertime racism from this week’s headlines.

This Week In Racism: Chipotle, Redneck Road Rage & The (Unemployed) Pool Police was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

