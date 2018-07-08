CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Shade: These Human-Like Cats Seem To Have Resting B*tch Face

Ima need them to fix their attitude.

0 reads
Leave a comment
front view closeup of tabby cat hiding under dahlia foliage in garden

Source: new zealand transition / Getty

While dogs might be a man’s best friend, cats seem to be about deeper relationships.

If you get to know each other well, cats will definitely be ride-or-die when it comes down to it.

But they will also read you for filth without making a sound. Take the kitten below that literally looks like a shady best friend…

 

Or this one, who’s already over your entire wardrobe.

 

Now that I think about it, these cats look like they would shade every minute thing you do around the house…

 

And do you really need this kind of judgement in your life?

 

Is this just another sad case of resting b*tch face or do these cats actually hate everything about you?

 

I feel some type of way.

I’m over it.

Back to dogs.

The Shade: These Human-Like Cats Seem To Have Resting B*tch Face was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading The Shade: These Human-Like Cats Seem To Have Resting B*tch Face

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce, Jay Z OTR 2
Uh…Is Beyonce Pregnant Again?
 32 mins ago
07.09.18
‘Power’ Recap: The New Migos Are Struggling Gangstas
 13 hours ago
07.09.18
20 items
Essence Fest Day 2 Was Turned Up At…
 15 hours ago
07.08.18
Fans Give Serena Williams Support After She Reveals…
 15 hours ago
07.09.18
If You’re Still Sleep On “Power,” Here’s 5…
 17 hours ago
07.09.18
GG Music: Swizz Beatz Previews New Heat From…
 18 hours ago
07.09.18
GG Dance: Which Star Hit The Best #DoTheShiggy…
 18 hours ago
07.09.18
#BlackExcellence: Oprah Didn’t Know This One Thing About…
 18 hours ago
07.09.18
The Shade: These Human-Like Cats Seem To Have…
 18 hours ago
07.09.18
What Black Girls Can Learn From HBO’s “Being…
 22 hours ago
07.09.18
UK Fans Are Mad At DJ Khaled For…
 23 hours ago
07.09.18
12 items
2018 Essence Fest Day 1 Was Full Of…
 2 days ago
07.07.18
Drake Comes For Kanye On Link Up TV’s…
 2 days ago
07.09.18
Vince Staples Keeps It A Trillion In “The…
 2 days ago
07.09.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close