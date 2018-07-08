CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

GG Music: Swizz Beatz Previews New Heat From Lil’ Wayne

Sounds like Swizzy found the mixtape Weezy.

0 reads
Leave a comment
LeBron James 21st Birthday Party with Performance by Lil' Wayne

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Swizz Beatz is due to drop his second solo album Poison this summer.

The super producer reportedly has Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Pusha T, Young Thug, 2 Chainz and more his tracklist, and if this Lil Wayne song he previewed for his followers is too, this summer might get hotter than it already is.

GG Music: Swizz Beatz Previews New Heat From Lil’ Wayne was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading GG Music: Swizz Beatz Previews New Heat From Lil’ Wayne

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce, Jay Z OTR 2
Uh…Is Beyonce Pregnant Again?
 32 mins ago
07.09.18
‘Power’ Recap: The New Migos Are Struggling Gangstas
 13 hours ago
07.09.18
20 items
Essence Fest Day 2 Was Turned Up At…
 15 hours ago
07.08.18
Fans Give Serena Williams Support After She Reveals…
 15 hours ago
07.09.18
If You’re Still Sleep On “Power,” Here’s 5…
 17 hours ago
07.09.18
GG Music: Swizz Beatz Previews New Heat From…
 18 hours ago
07.09.18
GG Dance: Which Star Hit The Best #DoTheShiggy…
 18 hours ago
07.09.18
#BlackExcellence: Oprah Didn’t Know This One Thing About…
 18 hours ago
07.09.18
The Shade: These Human-Like Cats Seem To Have…
 18 hours ago
07.09.18
What Black Girls Can Learn From HBO’s “Being…
 22 hours ago
07.09.18
UK Fans Are Mad At DJ Khaled For…
 23 hours ago
07.09.18
12 items
2018 Essence Fest Day 1 Was Full Of…
 2 days ago
07.07.18
Drake Comes For Kanye On Link Up TV’s…
 2 days ago
07.09.18
Vince Staples Keeps It A Trillion In “The…
 2 days ago
07.09.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close