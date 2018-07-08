CLOSE
What Black Girls Can Learn From HBO’s “Being Serena” (Spoilers)

Ezinne Ukoha explains why Serena's will to never stop fighting inspires Black girls who feel it's them against the world.

Serena Williams was recently asked about the pressure she faces as the “one to beat” in every tournament she enters.

“I always play everyone at their greatest, so I have to be greater. That’s what makes me great.”

Whether she’s coming back from pregnancy or injury, she says “it doesn’t matter, these young ladies, they bring a game that I’ve never seen before. It’s interesting because I don’t even scout as much. Because when I watch them play, it’s a totally different game than when they play me.”

Serena has embodied greatness for almost two decades, and her HBO video diary Being Serena, reveals how she’s been able to maintain for so long.

Keep clicking to revisit Serena’s most memorable moments and read Ezinne Ukoha‘s thoughts on what Black girls can learn from her incredible example.

Read Ezinne’s full essay here.

What Black Girls Can Learn From HBO’s “Being Serena” (Spoilers) was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

