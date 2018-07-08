CLOSE
GG Dance: Which Star Hit The Best #DoTheShiggy To Drake’s “In My Feelings?”

Who would Kiki love?

Philadelphia Eagles v Carolina Panthers

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty

The original #DoTheShiggy challenge went viral instantly thanks to The Shiggy Show and his 1.2 million Instagram followers.

Less than a week after the video dropped, celebs, athletes and social media stars have uploaded their own versions to the timeline.

Watch Ciara, LaLa Anthony, Momma Love and more do their best Shiggy below, and let us know who you think Kiki would love the most.

Keep flipping to see Odell Beckham Jr., James Harden, Kevin Hart and more hit their best Shiggy.

