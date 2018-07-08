CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Tears Of Joy Flow After Bank Restored Funds Stolen From 112-Year-Old Veteran

Someone is suspected of using Richard Overton’s personal information to drain his account.

2 reads
Leave a comment

The family of Richard Overton, the nation’s oldest veteran, got emotional after learning on Thursday that the ex-soldier’s bank restored money stolen from his compromised account.

SEE ALSO: Richard Overton Is Nation’s Oldest Living Veteran At 107

“Man, I teared up. I couldn’t believe it. They made it happen. The executive of the company said he’d take care of this, and he took care of it,” the World War II veteran’s third cousin Volma Overton told The Dallas Morning News, adding that the family was shocked when a Bank of America executive called to give them the good news.

A week earlier, the family of the Austin, Texas man, who was born in 1906, discovered that a large sum of money was drained from his account, USA Today reported. It appears that a thief accessed Richard Overton’s Social Security number and checking account number. The money was used to purchase savings bonds with Treasury Direct. There were several deductions from the account over the past year, according to Volma Overton, who noticed the debits on June 27.

Bank of America, the Austin Police Department and federal authorities are continuing their investigations. “Everyone wants to get to the bottom of this. I don’t think it’s going to be long before we know,” Volma Overton told the Dallas Morning News.

Money in Richard Overton’s GoFundMe account, which exceeded $444,000 on Sunday, was untouched in the theft. The family launched the fund-raising campaign in December 2016 to help pay for the 24-hour, in-home care that he needs.

Overton turned 112 on May 11. He served as a marksman in a racially segregated unit while stationed at Pearl Harbor and Okinawa, Japan. The former soldier continues his lifestyle, which includes smoking 12 cigars a day and drinking whiskey.

SEE ALSO:

Here’s How A Black CEO Responded To Finding Note With N-Word In His Upscale Hotel Room

You’re Fired! Company Terminated Employee Who Called Cops On Black Man At Swimming Pool

Lorraine Motel

Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

29 photos Launch gallery

Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

Continue reading Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

A veritable who's who in Black excellence attended, spoke or did both at the events in Memphis commemorating the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination on April 4. Have a look at these photos to see who was there.

Tears Of Joy Flow After Bank Restored Funds Stolen From 112-Year-Old Veteran was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce, Jay Z OTR 2
Uh…Is Beyonce Pregnant Again?
 31 mins ago
07.09.18
‘Power’ Recap: The New Migos Are Struggling Gangstas
 13 hours ago
07.09.18
20 items
Essence Fest Day 2 Was Turned Up At…
 15 hours ago
07.08.18
Fans Give Serena Williams Support After She Reveals…
 15 hours ago
07.09.18
If You’re Still Sleep On “Power,” Here’s 5…
 17 hours ago
07.09.18
GG Music: Swizz Beatz Previews New Heat From…
 18 hours ago
07.09.18
GG Dance: Which Star Hit The Best #DoTheShiggy…
 18 hours ago
07.09.18
#BlackExcellence: Oprah Didn’t Know This One Thing About…
 18 hours ago
07.09.18
The Shade: These Human-Like Cats Seem To Have…
 18 hours ago
07.09.18
What Black Girls Can Learn From HBO’s “Being…
 22 hours ago
07.09.18
UK Fans Are Mad At DJ Khaled For…
 23 hours ago
07.09.18
12 items
2018 Essence Fest Day 1 Was Full Of…
 2 days ago
07.07.18
Drake Comes For Kanye On Link Up TV’s…
 2 days ago
07.09.18
Vince Staples Keeps It A Trillion In “The…
 2 days ago
07.09.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close