It’s not easy being a working mother, especially when you think about all the milestones you might miss out on. Just ask Serena Williams.
Tennis’ GOAT took to Twitter on Saturday to share that she missed seeing her 10-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. take her first steps while she was training for Wimbledon.
“She took her first steps… I was training and missed it. I cried,” she tweeted.
Luckily for her, her fans sent her words of support and encouragement to help ease her pain.
As we previously reported, Serena has been working hard to reclaim her number one spot, but it hasn’t been easy. After losing at Indian Wells and the Miami Open, along with having to drop out of the French Open in May with in injury, she is finally back on her stride, making it to the fourth round of Wimbledon.
We got your back Serena and you are a wonderful mother!
RELATED NEWS:
Why Is Serena Williams Being Drug Tested More Than Any Other Tennis Player?
Maria Sharapova Could Never, And Will Never Be Serena Williams’ Rival
Serena Williams Talks Pregnancy, Marriage In HBO Docuseries Trailer
The Serena Slay: The Tennis Champ's Sexiest IG Photos
The Serena Slay: The Tennis Champ's Sexiest IG Photos
1.1 of 11
2.2 of 11
3.3 of 11
4.4 of 11
5.5 of 11
6.6 of 11
7.7 of 11
8.8 of 11
9.9 of 11
10.10 of 11
11.11 of 11
Fans Give Serena Williams Support After She Reveals She Missed Her Daughter’s First Steps Because Of Work was originally published on hellobeautiful.com