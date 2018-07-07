CLOSE
Bag Secured: Bitcoin Bae AKA Karima Williams Explains Her Crypto Come-Up

The D.C. native shares gems about her grind from minimum wage to a three-figure job with the biggest Blockchain company in the world.

Bitcoin

A lot of people are only interested in getting rich with crypto-currencies like Bitcoin and Etherem. But Karima Williams AKA Bitcoin Bae and the hosts of The Cryptology Podcast are urging young people of color to learn about the brand new field for both investment and employment opportunities.

A year ago, Karima was doing social media ad placements and got interested in crypto because she’s always pursuing the next bag.

But she became a fan of the blockchain technology that powers crypto-currencies and started D.C.’s biggest blockchain meet-ups.

Within a matter of months, she soon got a job with ConsensYs, the biggest Blockchain company in the world, which tripled her old salary.

Now, she’s working without no degree in the field (because the tech is too new for degrees to exist) and she is urging young women and people of color to educate themselves and follow her lead to the promised bags.

“Literally, there are a hundred positions” currently listed on ConsenSys’ website she told the Cryptology hosts. She added, “The last year, this time, there were 100 people working for them. Right now, there’s 900. If you have the talent and the passion, they will hire you.”

But she emphasized that while the opportunities are out there, they won’t come without hard work. “I didn’t no nobody. I hustled. I messaged people on LinkedIn… I was making minimum wage where I was working at because I wanted to learn advertising.”

Listen to the full episode below and apply here.

Bag Secured: Bitcoin Bae AKA Karima Williams Explains Her Crypto Come-Up was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

